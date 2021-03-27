Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

