Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 947,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,530,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Mattel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mattel by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 11.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 153.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 32.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,019.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

