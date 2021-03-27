Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,719 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.99% of Personalis worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSNL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $205,351. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

