Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ameren by 27.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 8.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Ameren by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ameren by 23,929.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

