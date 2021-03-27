American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Position Cut by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,352 shares during the period. American Campus Communities comprises about 12.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.93% of American Campus Communities worth $54,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $137,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.82. 867,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.