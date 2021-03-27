American International Group Inc. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,058,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,024,000 after buying an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 288,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,729,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $399.37 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.85 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

