American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 10.5% on Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Well traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $16.59. 83,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,333,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

