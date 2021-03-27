Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.24.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average is $195.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

