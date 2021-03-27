Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $90.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

