Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $166.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

