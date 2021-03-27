Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,170 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

WKHS stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

