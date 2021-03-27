Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 15,617 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 274.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $49.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

