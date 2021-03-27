Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 56,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

