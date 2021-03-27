Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,944,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,901,000 after purchasing an additional 926,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.