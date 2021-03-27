Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,190,000 after buying an additional 68,961 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,726,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $48.34 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.