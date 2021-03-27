AmonD Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $94,236.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

