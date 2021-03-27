Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $65.03 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 710,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,027 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $65,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 67,398 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.