Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $48,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $282.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.67 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.24.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.