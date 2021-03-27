Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 67,304 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $62,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,814 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.97 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

