Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $50,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,064,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,514,868 shares in the company, valued at $770,513,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,976,310 shares of company stock worth $613,099,982. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.12. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

