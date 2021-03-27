Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.00. 3,020,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,843,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,343 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,836 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,424 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 219,985 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,373 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

