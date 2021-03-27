Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce $21.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $19.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $81.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $83.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko bought 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

