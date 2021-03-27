Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT at $1.40

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

BTEGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. 190,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.21.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

