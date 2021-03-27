Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Target Price at GBX 7,166.50

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,166.50 ($93.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of LON:DCC traded up GBX 94 ($1.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,500 ($84.92). 127,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,295. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,968.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,699.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. DCC has a one year low of GBX 4,715 ($61.60) and a one year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

In related news, insider Cormac McCarthy purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,710 ($74.60) per share, with a total value of £45,680 ($59,681.21). Also, insider Mark Breuer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,804 ($75.83) per share, with a total value of £29,020 ($37,914.82).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.