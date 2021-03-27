Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $117.09

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Raymond James stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.59. 625,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

