Analysts Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) PT at GBX 94.86

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 94.86 ($1.24).

Several research firms recently commented on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Senior alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Shares of SNR stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 110.80 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 594,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,259. The firm has a market cap of £464.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.