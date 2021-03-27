Analysts Set X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) PT at $18.00

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

XFOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XFOR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 134,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,880. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.