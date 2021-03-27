Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sanjay Keswani Sells 3,995 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $38.01.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.