Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AON alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.31. 2,355,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AON has a 52-week low of $151.04 and a 52-week high of $235.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.04. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.