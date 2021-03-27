Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.89.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. 579,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

