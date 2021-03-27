apM Coin (APM) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.63 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $985,018.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00628224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023411 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

