Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 807.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,729 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

