Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Achieves $381.33 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Aragon has a total market cap of $381.33 million and $238.36 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $9.63 or 0.00017717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00628171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00065019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023362 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

