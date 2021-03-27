Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.83 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $234.41 million and $17.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,238,036 coins and its circulating supply is 128,117,139 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

