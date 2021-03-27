Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.90 by Warburg Research

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.90 ($9.29) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

AT1 opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of €6.41 ($7.54).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

