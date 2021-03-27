Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Assurant worth $756,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Assurant by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

