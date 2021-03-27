Auto Market Cap Tops $63.62 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Auto has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $63.62 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,357.52 or 0.07755359 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00612437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022973 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.