Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost Sells 19,704 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Anagnost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $269.01 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

