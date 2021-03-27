Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 754,917 shares during the period. Avid Technology comprises about 2.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 239,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $684,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

