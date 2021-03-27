Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

AVA opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

