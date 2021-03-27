Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%.

Shares of AYLA opened at $11.89 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other news, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,551.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,592 shares of company stock valued at $954,801 over the last ninety days.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

