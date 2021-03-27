Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Cap of $15.13 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Azuki token can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $814,446.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00058702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00229550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.28 or 0.00866492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00075565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00031347 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,277,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,242,048 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance.

Buying and Selling Azuki

