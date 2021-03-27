Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Position Boosted by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 205.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,653 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth comprises 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.54% of Bandwidth worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.95. 470,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,008. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 190,185 shares of company stock valued at $30,150,494 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

