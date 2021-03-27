BBR Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

