BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,639,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,656 shares of company stock worth $3,913,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,950. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.