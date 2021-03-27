Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 1,221.8% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Birks Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 88,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,376. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

