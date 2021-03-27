Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $485,517.38 and $1,933.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,899.46 or 0.99846126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00295589 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.00360644 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00644807 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084646 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,122,869 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

