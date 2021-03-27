Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $96.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.84. 544,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,232. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.