BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

MEN opened at $11.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

