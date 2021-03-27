Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Down 93.4% in March

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 232,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period.

MYC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

